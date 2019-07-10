Ohio State approves 3.3% increase in tuition, fees for incoming freshman

The Ohio State University approved on Wednesday a 3.3 percent increase in tuition and fees for incoming in-state freshman before their costs are frozen for four years as part of the Ohio State Tuition Guarantee. 

Incoming freshman will be the third class to join the university under the guarantee.  

This is an increase of $358 from last year’s rate.  

