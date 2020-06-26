Ohio State announces details for summer commencement

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio State University President Michael V. Drake announced Thursday that the university will hold a virtual commencement on Sunday, Aug. 9.

Because of continued precautions on large gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event will be livestreamed from the Schottenstein Center.

“Congratulations on your accomplishments. Your class has faced unprecedented disruptions and challenges over the last several months, and you have persevered,” Drake said in the announcement. “We are proud of you, and we are grateful for all who made your success possible, especially your loving and supportive families and your dedicated professors and mentors.”

A pre-ceremony program featuring messages from graduates, deans and other university leaders from across all campuses will begin at 1:30 p.m., with the commencement ceremony starting at 2 p.m. Both events can be viewed by livestream. An in-person ceremony to honor graduates will occur when it is safe to do so.

Although caps and gowns are not required for the virtual commencement, Barnes & Noble has created a custom website to provide regalia to those who are interested in purchasing them. Graduates may order regalia and accessories at https://ohiost.shopoakhalli.com/ for direct shipments. Due to slower than normal delivery times, to guarantee delivery by Aug. 9, all orders must be placed by Friday, July 24. All orders are non-returnable. Bachelor’s and master’s regalia are not available for rental.

In the coming weeks, the university will be collecting photos from graduates to be featured during the virtual ceremony, including favorite memories from graduates’ time at Ohio State and images of graduation attire to be included in a virtual processional. Students can submit photos by visiting go.osu.edu/OSUGrad. Those who share photos could be featured during the virtual ceremony, on Ohio State’s social media accounts and by the news media.

Graduates are encouraged to use #OSUGrad on social media to share how they are celebrating this accomplishment.

While degrees will be conferred on Aug. 9, Ohio State will mail diplomas after the ceremony. Updates will be shared on commencement.osu.edu.