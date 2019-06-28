Ohio Special Olympics event kicks off at OSU

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Some big-time athletes are competing right now at Ohio State University for the Ohio Special Olympics.

More than 2,500 athletes from all over the state have come to Columbus for the largest Special Olympics event in the state.

Many of the athletes at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium on the OSU campus are being supported by family, friends, and volunteers rooting them on and having a great time.

Several volunteers from a youth group with the Church of Latter-Day Saints in Cleveland traveled to Columbus for the event.

The teens wanted to find an event or activity to volunteer for this summer and they said they came here last year to check it out. Coming back this year was a no-brainer.

“Last year we came down and we didn’t know what to expect, we never been before, so we just kind of scoped it out and everybody was just so kind,” said volunteer Curtis Delap. “It’s just so amazing to see the athletes and what they’re able to do, and it’s so inspiring to be able to be around them and help out, and so we just said, ‘Yeah this is what we are doing.’ We’re coming back for sure.”

More than 1,700 volunteers are making the event happen.

Another volunteer from the youth group, Ainsley Steele, said, “Everybody was so excited to come and like totally all in.”

The youth group volunteers made inspirational signs and cheered on the athletes.

Steele said she gets more of this experience than she expected because this has taught her not to judge anyone based on their looks or ability. It’s about who the person is.

“They teach me and help me grow as a better person,” she said.

And it means just as much to the athletes and their families.

Andrew Nichols is from Newark and has been competing in the Special Olympics Ohio for five years.

When asked what he likes most about the Special Olympics, Nichols said, “Slalom and winning a gold medal.”

And gold is what he won.

It’s a moment his family says they look forward to every year.

“They’re so proud and they’re so excited and they love just competing and we love being together with our team because we all ride a coach bus and we come together and support each other, and we love it. It’s exciting,” said Jodi Nichols, Andrew’s mother.

Even though some of the events are underway, opening ceremonies will be held at 7 p.m. Friday.