Ohio sets all-time record for new business filings

COLUMBUS (WCMH)–The most new business filing ever took place in June, according to Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose.

The increase over 2019 was 61 percent with 16,047 new filings last month. It was a 24 percent increase compared to May of this year. This happened despite COVID-19 still hospitalizing people.

“Ohio just set a state record for new business creation. Why? Because when faced with challenging economic times, Ohio entrepreneurs rise to the occasion by living up to our state’s proud tradition of innovation and grit,” said LaRose in a news release Friday.

Filing for a business can be done on-line at ohiobusinesscentral.gov. New business filings count as for-profit, non-profit and professional corporations, limited liability companies, partnerships, limited partnerships and limited liability partnerships. Filing as a business in Ohio does not guarantee the company will begin operations, be profitable or create jobs.