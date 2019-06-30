Ohio Senate passes 17-day state budget extension after failing to reach deal

The Ohio Senate passed a 17-day temporary funding measure late Saturday to allow more time to reach a deal on the state budget.

Senate leaders President Larry Obhof (R-Medina) and Minority Leader Kenny Yuko (D-Richmond Heights) on Saturday issued the following statement on the passage of an interim budget:

“From the start of this budget process, the Senate has been steadfast in its commitment to the people of Ohio. Members from both sides of the aisle worked to support historic investments in Ohio’s children, families and workforce. We are proud of what we accomplished over a relatively short timeframe, leading our members to cast a rare, unanimous vote for a budget bill that we believe reflects the priorities of Ohioans. Today’s interim budget maintains the funding of programs and services. We are committed to reaching an agreement soon on the new budget plan, working with the Administration and the House of Representatives.”

It is the first time since 2009 that Ohio lawmakers have missed the legal deadline to pass a new state budget.

If the Ohio House passes the 17-day budget extension on Sunday, as is expected, state agencies and services will continue to be funded at the same level they have been for the past year.

A joint House-Senate committee is working through differences in the $69 billion spending bill, and a final proposal must be approved in up-or-down votes by both chambers, according to The Associated Press.

A likely sticking point is between the Senate’s proposed 8% personal income tax cut and the House’s proposed cut of 6.6%, according to The Associated Press.

Another issue lawmakers have failed to reach a compromise on is workers compensation coverage for post-traumatic stress disorder among first responders — the House approved it, the Senate stripped it from the budget.

Lawmakers have been meeting in a conference committee this weekend working toward a compromise.

The deadline for the House and Senate to present Gov. Mike DeWine with the two-year budget plan in time for him to sign is 11:59 p.m. Sunday.

Both state houses and the governorship are controlled by Republicans.