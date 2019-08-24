Ohio Secretary of State won’t delay voter roll purge

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Secretary of State announced he will not delay a purge of the voter rolls that is set to begin in less than two weeks.

Voting rights advocates called for Secretary of State Frank LaRose to put the purge on hold until the list of supposedly ineligible voters could be double-checked. They said they found 4,500 people listed on both the purge list and as active voters on the Secretary of State’s website.

LaRose explained that’s because those people responded to his office’s efforts to update their registration information.

LaRose also said the number of updated registrations has grown from 4,500 to nearly 10,000 people as of this morning and that shows his efforts to make voting accessible to all eligible voters is working.

Opponents say those are 10,000 people who are not dead nor have they moved out of state, which are the two primary reasons to purge people from voter rolls.

There are 235,000 people on the list for the Sept. 16 purge.