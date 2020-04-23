Ohio restaurants in dire straits

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Hundreds of Ohio restaurants are closed and some will never reopen their doors again once the stay-at-home order is lifted for non-essential businesses, according to the Ohio Restaurant Association (ORA).

Currently, about half of Ohio’s 23,000 restaurants are closed. Nearly 3 percent say that is a permanent status for them and they have begun taking down signage and boarding up windows, according to John Barker, president and CEO of the ORA.

“In most cases, people are really just bleeding cash and suffering financially,” said Barker.

As restaurants wait and watch what will happen with a second round of money being proposed to be added to the Payroll Protection Program created in the CARES Act, there are serious concerns about the money and whether it will help restaurants specifically.

The first round of money went quickly and often to businesses that had experience applying for such things, leaving small business owners with no connections to the right banks and no idea how to fill out the appropriate forms.

Many of those small businesses were restaurants. Nationwide, restaurants employ roughly 10 percent of Americans.

“Restaurants only got 4.7 percent of the available dollars. Many other industries got money who probably aren’t really in the kind of situation that we are,” said Barker. “The intention was very good and Congress really got it done in record time so we are very happy about that, however, as we know now, it ran out pretty quickly.”

All indications are the second round is likely to go just as fast if not faster, according to Barker.

“We are already hearing from our banks, banking relationships, that the money will last about two days,” said Barker.

The ORA is recommending small business owners get their applications in ahead of time to try and be at the front of the line this time around.

While that may result in getting the cash needed to stay afloat, Barker says there are other issues tied to the SBA loans that are problematic for restaurants.

“The rules around it are very restrictive and so for example: if you get a loan, you have to start using it the minute the funds are dispersed to you and 75 percent of those funds need to be used for payroll,” said Barker. “However, if your closed by order of the state, or if you’re very limited to just take out and delivery, you can’t bring back your employees. There would be nothing for them to do, and so we’ve asked the Treasury and we’ve asked members of Congress to reconsider this.”

Ohio’s U.S. Senators Sherrod Brown and Rob Portman are both on board with resolving this issue, according to Barker. But this isn’t the only issue.

“When the Congress put this togethe,r they made these loans, if they’re not forgiven, you have to pass certain hurdles for them to be forgiven,” said Barker. “They made the loans 10-year payback. The Treasury changed that sort of at the last minute and said two years. Well, there’s no restaurant that’s going to be able to pay back these loans within two years.”

The ORA wants to see adjustments made to how the money can be used as well.

“We’re asking for flexibility on our end so people can use that for rent, maybe to restock inventory when they get opened, other bills like taxes and things that have been deferred,” said Barker. “But they’re all going to be due once those deferrals are over, so we’ve asked for some relief on that.”

There’s also the issue of the amount of time restaurants can use the money, which is currently capped at eight weeks.

“We won’t be able to deal with this in eight weeks,” said Barker. “This is going to go on for a lot longer than two months.”

When restaurants do reopen, they are expecting business to be around 40 to 50 percent of what it was before this all started. Not just because people have less disposable income, or are concerned about transmission of the virus, but because of the regulations they will have to abide by to make sure people do feel safe to come out and eat.

That could look like spacing diners out so there are empty tables between them, all staff members wearing masks and gloves, a higher frequency of sensitization of touchable surfaces and even transitioning to disposable menus.

Barker hopes to generate a comprehensive list with the help of the state, develop a standard that restaurants can agree to and become members of what he calls the “Ohio Promise.” Members who check off all the guidelines could potentially have a sign they can hang in their window to signal to prospective diners the establishment is safe.

In the meantime, Barker is hoping people will continue to support their local restaurants when they can.

“What we’re really hoping for is that these people survive, because that makes our neighborhoods vibrant. It’s fun. It’s what we want to do,” said Barker. “These are our neighbors, these are our friends, these are our colleagues and we want to make sure that they survive this.”