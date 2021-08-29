Ohio rescue team ready to assist after Hurricane Ida

A group of people take photos of high waves next to the Southern Yacht Club on Lake Pontchartrain as Hurricane Ida nears, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – As Hurricane Ida pounds parts of the Gulf Coast, some Ohioans are there ready to help.

Ohio Task Force One, the search and rescue team, is in Louisiana.

As the storm hits, the team is waiting to see where its help is needed, something members said usually happens after the worst of the storm has passed.

Ohio Task Force One arrived in Louisiana Saturday and has been spending a lot of time on Sunday preparing equipment.

The 45 Ohio team members on the mission are staging in Lafayette until they are assigned a location.

Rescue Squad officer Craig Mignogno said that as of 3:15 p.m. Ohio time (2:15 p.m. in Louisiana), they saw some rain where the team is stationed, but were expecting conditions to worsen.

Mignogno is a lieutenant with the Columbus Division of Fire and has been with Ohio Task Force One for 22 years.

Along with other team members, he’s helped out with several hurricanes on the Gulf Coast, everything from rescues on boats, neighborhood evacuations, and distribute food and supplies.

With Ida, it’s still too early to tell what the team will be doing.

“So anything and everything in between,” Mignogno said. “At the point the storm rolls through, there’s just no telling. There really isn’t, so that’s why I said at the beginning of this, we remain extremely flexible sitting here in Lafayette, we plan for multiple different contingencies.”