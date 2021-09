COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — United States representative Anthony Gonzalez announced Thursday on Twitter he will not seek re-election. Gonzalez represents Ohio’s 16th district.

Gonzalez was one of only 10 House republicans who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump earlier this year following the Jan. 6 riot at the United States Capitol.

Gonzalez, who played for Ohio State as a receiver from 2004 to 2006, posted the following statement: