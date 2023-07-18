COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An Ohio representative charged with domestic violence has released a statement Tuesday about the night that led to his arrest and his future plans.

Rep. Robert Young, who represents District 32 near Akron in Summit County, was charged July 7, with two first-degree misdemeanor domestic violence and one fourth-degree felony disrupting public services charges. In court the next day, he was given a $5,000 bond and ordered not to have contact with the alleged victim, according to Barberton Municipal Court online records.

Young began his statement by saying that some of the “speculation” about the incident has been “inaccurate and unfair.” However, he acknowledged that he is not “above the law” and should “be treated in the same way as any other Summit County resident would be in a similar circumstance.”

Young explained that “undervaluing Christ” and the stress of his many responsibilities, including being a state representative, businessman, husband, and father of four, mixed with alcohol, led to his actions.

While he called his behavior “inappropriate and out of character,” he maintained what he did was “not criminal,” and went on to apologize to his wife, children and his constituents.

According to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, Young allegedly struck his wife and threw her cellphone into a pool to keep her from calling 911; the couple’s daughter witnessed the incident.

Young’s wife then sought “safe haven” in Young’s brother’s home after the alleged assault, according to the sheriff’s office. Young followed her and attempted to enter his brother’s home without permission. As the brother tried to keep him from coming in, Young allegedly charged him, and during a struggle, fell through a glass door, the report stated.

Despite being asked by Ohio Speaker of the House Jason Stephens to resign, Young revealed that he has no plans to give up public service.

“I take pride in serving the people of my district and will continue to serve them even as I work through these issues,” Young said. “I know there are better days ahead, which is why I’m voluntarily entering a counseling program to address some of the issues that led to this incident.”

Young also asked for privacy in the matter.

“I ask fair-minded people for grace to allow my family and I to deal with this privately and to reserve judgment until all the facts can be brought to light,” Young concluded.

Young, a 41-year-old Republican, was first elected to the Ohio House in 2020, first representing District 36 before redistricting moved him to District 32. According to his biography on the Ohio House of Representatives website, he is married with four children.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.