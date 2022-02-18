COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Supreme Court is demanding answers Friday after the Ohio Redistricting Commission failed to adopt state legislative maps despite a court-ordered deadline.

In response to motions filed by voting rights groups, the state’s highest court announced that the commission has until noon Wednesday to explain why it should not be found in contempt of court for its failure to abide by the court’s order.

On Feb. 7, the Ohio Supreme Court mandated that the commission produce legislative maps by 11:59 p.m. Thursday — but the commission, just hours before the deadline, said it reached an impasse and could no longer work to devise a constitutional map.

The League of Women Voters of Ohio and the American Civil Liberties Union of Ohio are among the groups who filed motions demanding the Ohio Redistricting Commission — who they say “brazenly defied this Court’s order” — to explain itself.

“The majority commissioners delayed until the last minute, and then brazenly refused to comply with the Ohio Supreme Court’s order to produce a new plan,” Freda Levenson, legal director for the ACLU of Ohio said in a Friday news release. “We are calling for the court to require them to answer for their defiance.”

According to the court’s announcement, any requests filed by the Ohio Redistricting Commission to extend its Wednesday deadline will be denied.