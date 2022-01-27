COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–Some of Ohio’s roads and bridges will soon see their first major improvement in generations. Money from the infrastructure bill, signed into law last year, has arrived in the Buckeye State.

Earlier this month, Ohio received nearly $500,000,000 in funding from the infrastructure bill for highways and bridges. This is an investment that many are excited to see improve their commutes.

Mitch Landrieu was the mayor of New Orleans when it had to rebuild and now is the Senior Advisor and Infrastructure Coordinator for the money.

“I was the lt. governor and the mayor during the most catastrophic events in our city and our state and had to rebuild an entire city with federal funds,” said Mitch Landrieu. “So, the more I think about it, I just pinch myself thinking how did I get into a position of trying to rebuild the United States of America almost in an identical way to the way we had to rebuild the city of New Orleans.”

Roads and bridges are the beginnings of big infrastructure investments. Funding for programs to improve broadband internet access, clean water, and airport terminals are also in the works.