Ohio puts Ohio on travel advisory map

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– In late July, the Ohio Department of Health released a travel advisory map and recommended against traveling to states that have a coronavirus positivity rate of 15 percent or higher.

On Wednesday, Ohio put Ohio on the state’s own travel advisory map.

“Rates between 10 to 15 percent have been described by some people as the equivalent of being in the midst of a very bad thunderstorm,” said Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, chief medical officer at the Ohio Department of Health. “Rising above 15 percent is being in a tornado. Ohio is in a tornado.”

Much like tornado safety, Dr. Vanderhoof and Governor Mike DeWine are urging Ohioans to hunker down.

“Stay at home. Stay at home except for necessary trips for supplies,” Gov. DeWine said.

DeWine explained that traveling to work is fine, and strongly recommends against visits from friends or family whether they live in Ohio or not.

“My niece is coming from Texas. She’s going to drive, she won’t fly. She will probably come no matter what is said,” Columbus resident Mary Wilkinson said. “If the governor says you can’t come into Ohio or you shouldn’t, she’s coming.”

Amy Tebbe would oppose any mandate restricting travel to Ohio, although no such mandate exists right now.

“I think that people should be able to make their own decision as to whether they want to come or not come and i think it would be wise to isolate afterwards,” Tebbe said.

Pennsylvania is the only state neighboring Ohio that is on the travel advisory map. Since late July, more than 25 states, have been placed on the travel advisory map.