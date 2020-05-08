Ohio politicians disagree on how to reopen the state’s economy

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — During a virtual roundtable discussion with medical professionals about reopening businesses, Ohio Democratic Party Chairman David Pepper said he’s going to continue to trust Ohioans.

“We’re putting a lot of stock in people just doing the right thing,” he said. “Whether it be wearing masks at grocery stores or other things.”

Dr. Daniel Skinner, a health policy professor at Ohio University’s Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine, says the politics that has evolved around masks and social distancing and stay-at-home orders does not inspire confidence.

“The idea that this is being framed as an act of defiance gives me no trust,” Dr. Skinner said. “There’s no social trust. I think that we’ve earned that people around us are taking this seriously.”

Earlier this week, Urbana Republican state representative Nino Vitale posted a message on Facebook saying he would go against the recommendation of Gov. Mike DeWine and will not wear a mask.

“We are all created in the image and likeness of God,” Vitale said in his post. “That image is seen most by our face. I will not wear a mask.”

During a virtual meeting Friday of the House Economic Recovery Task Force, Pete St. Jean, a business owner from Lebanon, asked lawmakers about the state order preventing some businesses from reopening.

“We have a constitutional right,” St Jean said. “We’re not doing illegal stuff here. We’re doing legal business and we’re trying to make a living here.”

Rep. Vitale responded by saying lawmakers never voted on the orders.

“Therefore, the orders are null and void,” Vitale said.

Dr. Greg Lam, a cardiologist from Circleville expressed grave concern that the state still lacks adequate testing and contact tracing capabilities to fully reopen for business.

“When I talk to my colleagues, they are drastically concerned,” Dr. Lam said. “They are terrified about reopening if we don’t have the mechanisms to monitor this and we don’t have a way to treat this.”

Dr. Lam said he’s seeing patients who are concerned about being exposed to the coronavirus if they go back to work.

“There’s a lot of people that say, ‘I don’t want to go back to work because I don’t think its safe,’” Dr. Lam said. “I have, for instance, workers who are Amazon employees and they’re deathly afraid of it. They don’t know what to do and when they ask us, to be quite honest with you, we don’t have the answers for them either.”