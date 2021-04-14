Police respond: Body camera shows man aggressive with officer during trespass call

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man who lost his job after allegedly being intoxicated returned to a business to cause problems.

Officer Justin Frisco responded to Minutemen Staffing at 10:30 a.m. on March 30, 2021.

“Upon arrival, officer was flagged down by employees of the listed address,” the police report said. “They stated that there was a male inside of their business causing problems and refusing to leave.”

The man had lost his job two weeks before, and was no longer welcome in the building. But he didn’t go when staff asked him, according to the report.

Body camera video shows the ex-employee telling the staff member that he would be back. When the officer asked the man to leave, he said he wanted to have a ticket and go in front of the judge. But the officer did not do that. Eventually, after much swearing, the man left the premises.

He was not issued a ticket, he was offered a ride to his destination but refused, and the officer and the man parted without any physical altercation, body camera video shows.

“The male initially refused to leave and attempted to instigate a fight with the officer, but eventually left the business,” the report said.