Dash cam footage captures arrest of multiple OVI offender in Licking County

Ohio Police Cameras

by: NBC4 staff

Posted:

LICKING COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — Dash camera footage shows the arrest of a Columbus woman who was arrested on an OVI charge Sunday. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the woman is a repeated OVI offender.

OSHP, Granville, arrested Ruth Gass at approximately 6:26 p.m. while she was driving a 2018 Honda Civic on U.S. Route 40 Etna Township, Licking County.

Gass was stopped for driving at a very high rate of speed, police said.

According to court records, Gass is scheduled to appear in court on April 6.

