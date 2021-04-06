Car chase takes New Albany police onto Easton Way, ends with Westerville crash

NEW ALBANY, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus woman is accused of leading New Albany police on a wild chase in a stolen vehicle.

It happened on March 27 when New Albany police tried to stop a reported stolen vehicle that eluded the Licking County Sheriff’s Office in Johnstown. An officer waited in the area of Walnut Road and U.S. 62 waited for the vehicle to pass.

According to court documents, the officer followed the vehicle south on U.S. 62. The vehicle was traveling around 100mph as it approached Central College. The vehicle pulled away from the original officer, but was picked up by another at New Albany Road and New Albany Road East.

The pursuit continued down State Route 161, on to I-270 South, and onto Easton Way. While on Easton Way, the driver ran a red light and went west in the eastbound lane. At Easton Square Place, the driver did a U-turn and then went east in the westbound lanes. Dash camera shows the vehicle narrowly miss several cars and a COTA bus.

The driver then got back onto I-270 and kept driving until she reached the State Route 3 Westerville exit.

At the bottom of the ramp, the driver went straight through the intersection, jumped a curbed median and another curb before hitting some landscaping outside a Red Roof Inn hotel. Police say she ran toward the hotel, but was unable to climb a fence. She then surrendered to police.

Police identified the driver as 29-year-old Tarra Temple. Court records indicate Temple had multiple warrants for her arrest and was a suspect in several theft cases in New Albany from 2019.

Temple was taken to Mt. Carmel St. Ann’s hospital where she was observed for six hours before being booked into the Franklin County Jail. She is facing a felony fleeing and eluding charge for the chase.

A search of the vehicle, according to police, revealed suspected cocaine in the glove box, a black backpack containing marijuana, and suspected methamphetamine residue on the driver’s seat.