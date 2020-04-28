Ohio Nurses Association files complaint to OSHA about COVID-19 exposure to workers at OSU Wexner Medical Center

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Nurses Association has filed a complaint to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration about hazardous COVID-19 exposure to workers at Ohio State’s Wexner Medical Center.
The following statement was released by Rick Lucas, President of The Ohio State University Nurses Organization:
APP USERS: Click here to read the full complaint.
Coronavirus in Ohio resources:
- NEW Ohio Stay at Home order issued through May 1
- Ohio K-12 schools closed for the remainder of the academic year
- Latest news, live updates on coronavirus in Ohio
- Should I get tested for COVID-19?
- In This Together: Heartwarming news
- Give or get help in Ohio
- Subscribe to daily newsletter
- Download the NBC4 app