Ohio Nurses Association files complaint to OSHA about COVID-19 exposure to workers at OSU Wexner Medical Center

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Nurses Association has filed a complaint to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration about hazardous COVID-19 exposure to workers at Ohio State’s Wexner Medical Center.

The following statement was released by Rick Lucas, President of The Ohio State University Nurses Organization:

