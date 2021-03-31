Ohio Northern University takes vaccine on road with mobile clinic

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– With the goal of reaching six counties in 60 days, Ohio Northern University is taking vaccine outreach on the road.

Through its mobile health clinic, a 38-foot RV, owned and operated by Ohio Northern University’s Raabe College of Pharmacy.

“We go out and provide healthcare to people wherever they are,” said Steven Martin, dean of the Raabe College of Pharmacy.

Martin runs the mobile clinic along with help from over a dozen faculty and students.

Their mission is to deliver the COVID-19 vaccine to those in Ohio’s rural areas, where it isn’t as readily available.

Traveling a total of 2,593 miles over 60 days, in order to visit health clinics across six different counties in Ohio.

“Every week we’ll be out, four days out of the week. Ten different clinics each week, again throughout the rural community trying to service those areas where people are going to have a hard time getting a COVID vaccine,” said Martin.

But this mobile clinic isn’t just benefiting those getting the shots, but also those giving them.

Because it’s giving students hands on experience, for future vaccinations.

“Our students honestly, we’re going to be given tens of thousands of COVID shots over the next nine weeks,” said Martin.

The mobile clinic will be traveling across Ohio up until May 28th, and will be visiting locations in Hardin, Logan, Union, Marion, Crawford, and Wyandot counties.