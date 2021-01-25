Ohio National Guard return from inauguration duty

Ohio National Guard military police Soldiers walk in file to a post outside the Ohio Statehouse Jan. 17, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. Several hundred Ohio National Guard members were called to state active duty to protect Ohio, its citizens, and public buildings and property in anticipation of potential public demonstrations related to the U.S. presidential inauguration on Jan. 20. (Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Chad Menegay)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — More than 1,500 members of the Ohio National Guard have returned from inauguration duty in Washington D.C. and at the Ohio Statehouse.

The Guard has about 500 members assisting local and state authorities in Columbus and at the Ohio Statehouse, with an additional 1,000 members providing security and other services in Washington D.C. during the presidential inauguration.

“I want to thank every Citizen-Soldier and Citizen-Airman who provided a service to their fellow

Americans,” Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said in a release announcing the end of duty. “Their presence and professionalism helped support a peaceful transition of power and provided a safe environment for people to peacefully express their opinions.”

In total, more than 26,000 National Guard men and women from 50 states, three territories, and the District of Columbia supported federal and D.C. agencies for the Jan. 20 inauguration.