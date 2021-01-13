Ohio National Guard leaders receive COVID-19 vaccinations

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Senior leaders with the Ohio National Guard have received the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.
Maj. Gen. John C. Harris Jr., Ohio adjutant general, was one of the first to get the vaccine at Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base in southeast Columbus.
Senior leaders are encouraging soldiers and airmen to receive the vaccine when it becomes available as part of the Guard’s responsibility toward readiness.
“This is a matter of readiness for us. When we call you, I need you to be ready,” Harris said.
“This is a matter of protecting the force. Protect yourself, protect your family, but, most
importantly, live your Air Force and Army values and be ready. It’s our responsibility.”
The vaccine is voluntary for Guard members, although all members are required to follow public health standards issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.