Ohio National Guard leaders receive COVID-19 vaccinations

Major General John C. Harris, the Adjutant General for the state of Ohio, received his COVID-19 vaccine at the 121st Air Refueling Wing on January 9th, 2021. Today is the first day that the 121st ARW is administering the vaccine. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by 2d Lt Christi A. Richter)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Senior leaders with the Ohio National Guard have received the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

Maj. Gen. John C. Harris Jr., Ohio adjutant general, was one of the first to get the vaccine at Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base in southeast Columbus.

Senior leaders are encouraging soldiers and airmen to receive the vaccine when it becomes available as part of the Guard’s responsibility toward readiness.

“This is a matter of readiness for us. When we call you, I need you to be ready,” Harris said.

“This is a matter of protecting the force. Protect yourself, protect your family, but, most

importantly, live your Air Force and Army values and be ready. It’s our responsibility.”

The vaccine is voluntary for Guard members, although all members are required to follow public health standards issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.