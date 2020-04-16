Ohio Military Reserve sends PPE to Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Much of the gym floor at the Ohio Military Reserve’s Columbus Armory is covered in pallets of personal protective equipment (PPE). The armory is a collection site for donations of PPE.

“We do what we’re called upon to do in whatever way we can help as a state defense force,” said Private Nicholas Craig Wallace with the Ohio Military Reserve.

Private Wallace, who’s helping run the collection site, says some donations have been from big companies while others have been from the public. They’ve gotten everything from N-95 masks to homemade masks and hand sanitizer.

“It’s really been a variety and it’s been encouraging to see that it comes from so many different places,” Private Wallace said.

Once the PPE is donated, the reserve sorts it, packs it and gets it ready to send out. On Wednesday, they loaded more than 60,000 masks into a truck for the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections (ODRC). There were about 17,000 N-95 masks and 44,000 other masks.

“As we know, people are trying to keep their social distancing and to take measures that will positively affect the spread of this,” Private Wallace said. “Not everyone has the PPE they need so where there is a need, if we have the availability, then we will fill that.”

The armory is open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. People can drop PPE off to donate or email together@governor.ohio.gov.