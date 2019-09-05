Ohio man indicted in death of teen, 14, found buried on farm

Breaking News
Sheriff: 10TV chief meteorologist Mike Davis sent, received ‘significant’ amount of child porn
(Photo: Carroll County Sheriff’s Office)

CARROLLTON, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say an Ohio man faces multiple charges for giving a 14-year-old boy a fatal dose of the powerful opioid fentanyl and then burying his body in a shallow grave.

Matthew Little, 30, of Carrollton, was arrested Wednesday after a grand jury indicted him on charges that include involuntary manslaughter, reckless homicide and gross abuse of a corpse in the death of Jonathan Minard.

The Delroy teen was reported missing April 14. His body was found five days later at a Washington Township farm.

Authorities say Jonathan was a friend of Little’s family and occasionally helped out on their farm.

Carroll County Prosecutor Steven Barnett says Little didn’t intend to kill the teen.

Court records don’t indicate whether Little, who’s in custody, has an attorney.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

