Ohio Legislative Black Caucus Foundation calls on State Senator Steve Huffman to resign

COLUMBUS – The Ohio Legislative Black Caucus Foundation called on state Sen. Steve Huffman, R-Tipp City, to resign from office after the lawmaker made what the foundation calls “racially insensitive remarks” during a legislative hearing on Tuesday.
Huffman asked whether “African Americans or the colored population” have been disproportionately affected by the novel coronavirus pandemic because they “do not wash their hands as well as other groups.”
Steve Huffman demonstrated that he is unfit for office and should resign immediately. His remarks are insensitive, hurtful and set us back in our efforts to address the genuine reasons that the COVID-19 outbreak is having a particularly harsh impact in the Black community.”Barbara Sykes, CEO and President of the Ohio Legislative Black Caucus Foundation
“Mr. Huffman is a doctor and one would expect more empathy and insight, but unfortunately he revealed his true character with his remarks. Black people and minorities are suffering and dying at alarming rates from the coronavirus, and we need elected officials who are willing to get to the heart of the matter rather than spout heartless sentiments,” Sykes said.
