Ohio law makers hear testimony for second half of Reagan Tokes Act

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Supporters of the Reagan Tokes Act will provide testimony to Ohio lawmakers, Thursday.

Tokes, a student at the Ohio State University was in the Short North in early 2017 when she was kidnapped, raped and murdered by Brian Golsby a convicted felon who was released from prison with a GPS monitoring device that was not being actively tracked.

A portion of the legislation did pass through the legislature and was signed by Governor John Kasich last year. The parts that dealt with improving GPS monitoring and reducing the workload of parole officers did not.

The previous portion of the bill that has passed and is now law dealt with sentencing reforms and was seen by some as a heavier lift.