Ohio jobless claims up by 7,000

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services reports that Ohioans filed 49,974 initial jobless claims for the week of Jan. 17 through Jan. 23.

That’s 7,099 more claims than the week before, when 42,975 Ohioans filed for the first time. Still, the number totals about 18% of last year’s peak.

The total number of initial claims in Ohio over the last 45 weeks is 2,228,112 — more than the combined total of those filed during the last five years.

Ohioans filed 262,999 continued jobless claims, which is about 34% of last year’s peak.

Also last week, some 144,894 Ohioans received Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, bringing the total so far to more than $8 billion in PUA payments going to more than 831,000 Ohioans.

More information on unemployment benefits can be found at unemployment.ohio.gov.