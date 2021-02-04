Ohio jobless claims down slightly from last week

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services reports that Ohioans filed 47,786 initial jobless claims for the week of Jan. 24 through Jan. 30.

That’s a small decrease of about 2,000 claims compared to the week before when 49,974 Ohioans filed for the first time. The most recent number totals about 17% of last year’s peak.

The total number of initial claims in Ohio over the last 46 weeks is 2,275,898 — more than the combined total of those filed during the last five years.

Ohioans filed 278,102 continued jobless claims, which is about 36% of last year’s peak.

Also last week, some 143,285 Ohioans received Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, bringing the total so far to more than $8.1 billion in PUA payments going to more than 834,000 Ohioans.

More information on unemployment benefits can be found at unemployment.ohio.gov.