Ohio House votes to repeal state sales tax on tampons

COLUMBUS (AP) — A proposal repealing Ohio’s sales tax on tampons and other feminine hygiene products has cleared the Ohio House.

Republican State Rep. Niraj Antani, of Miamisburg, calls Thursday’s unanimous vote “a victory for all women in Ohio.”

Antani and Democratic state Rep. Brigid Kelly, of Cincinnati, co-sponsored legislation repealing the so-called “pink tax.” Their repeal language passed after being folded into another bill that provides a tax credit to teachers who buy school supplies.

The Ohio Senate must agree with the bill that would then go to Republican Gov. Mike DeWine.

Antani says that once the bill becomes law, women in Ohio will see savings as well as added fairness in the tax code, since tampons are taxed while other types of hygiene products aren’t.

