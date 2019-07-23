Ohio House passes Clean Air Act, bill heads to governor

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio House of Representatives has passed the long-delayed Clean Air Act, which will now head to Governor DeWine for a signature.

The bill passed the house by a vote of 51-38.

House Bill 6 passed the Ohio Senate last week, with a last-minute amendment that delays the implementation of some aspects of the bill.

When the House attempted to vote on the Senate amendments last week, not enough of the ‘yes’ votes were in the chamber. The vote was delayed.

The bill provides a $150 million per year subsidy to the operator of two Ohio nuclear power plants, potentially preventing their early shutdown.

The bill also changes a few other things.

It removes mandates for renewable energy generation.

The new bill says that if a utility can reach 17.5% renewable energy by next year, they are good; if they can’t, then they need to work with the PUCO to come up with a timetable for when they will.

Once they reach 17.5%, however, they don’t have to maintain it.

Some of the things that were stripped out of the original House version of the bill include emissions checks, a referendum on wind projects that would have allowed citizens to possibly vote to block a wind project, as well as a proposal for a Federal Energy Regulation Commission report.