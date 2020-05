FILE – The betting line and some of the nearly 400 proposition bets for Super Bowl 50 between the Carolina Panthers and the Denver Broncos are displayed at the Race & Sports SuperBook at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino on February 2, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The newly renovated sports book has the world’s largest indoor LED video wall with 4,488 square feet of HD video screens measuring 240 feet wide and 20 feet tall. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — In a 83-10 vote Thursday, the Ohio House of Representatives passed a bill to allow sports gambling in Ohio, under control of the Ohio Lottery Commission.

The Ohio Senate has its own bill, which would have the Casino Control Commission oversee sports betting.

The bill now moves to the Senate.