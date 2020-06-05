Ohio House of Representatives pass bill laying out rules for November 3 general election

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — With less than six months until the presidential election in November, state lawmakers are making plans they say ensure it will run smoothly.

On Thursday, Ohio’s House of Representatives passed HB 680, which lays out rules for the November election. It states that no public official, including Governor Mike DeWine, Dr. Amy Acton or Secretary of State Frank LaRose, can change an election’s time, place or manner. Supporters of the bill say this will eliminate the confusion that some Ohio voters felt in March during the state’s primary election.

“What this bill actually does is make it so that we don’t have an election being changed by one or two individuals,” said Rep. Scott Wiggam, (R) Wooster.

The bill also cuts down on the number of days to request an absentee ballot and Secretary LaRose will not be permitted to prepay postage for the return of the absentee ballots.

“We’re making it harder and less accessible for voters to vote in the midst of a pandemic when we should be doing the opposite,” said Katy Shanahan, Ohio State Director of All On The Line.



Secretary LaRose, who has laid out his own plan for the November election, said the bill didn’t have everything he wanted but believes it was a good compromise.

“This is a piece of legislation that makes some changes, really minor changes to the way that we run elections in Ohio so that we can be ready for November,” said Secretary LaRose.

This bill will now head to the Ohio state Senate.

Senate democrats have introduced their own plan for the November 3 election.