Ohio Hispanic Coalition provides voting information, resources to increase turnout

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — On this historic election year, Latino organizations are stepping up to get more involved in the voting process this year.

Ohio Hispanic Coalition Program officer, Sarah Brown, says the city of Columbus’ Hispanic population has increased by four percent.

This year, their office has been getting more calls asking for translations and ways to get involved in the election year.

“We want to involve the entire community,” Brown said. “Educate them about what the platforms are and have them decide what they want to stand for. Being silent is no longer a privilege that we have as a community.”

Brown says she has seen people stay quiet for several reasons.

“We have very smart Latinos who want to be involved but can’t and that’s a misconception that they don’t vote,” Brown said.

Brown says the language barrier and not knowing where to search for help are also reasons Latinos don’t vote.

“In the younger Latino crowd, they want to be involved but maybe their parents aren’t educated in the platforms,” she said.

The coalition is asking all community members to use social media and take part in community events and discussions to help spread this message — “We are Latinos United.”

The coalition says they will be having an information gathering soon for voters.