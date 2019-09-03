Live Now
Ohio high school football game ended after player allegedly assaults referee

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a high school football game was ended after a player assaulted a referee.

The Dayton Daily News reports that officials stopped play with seven minutes to go in the first half and Cincinnati Roger Bacon holding a 23-8 lead Saturday night over Dayton Dunbar High School. A video appears to show a Dunbar player head-butting a referee.

Dunbar players had reportedly been called for three penalties for unsportsmanlike conduct before the incident.

Dayton police said they were called to assist.

Dayton Schools Superintendent Elizabeth Lolli says the district “extends a sincere apology” to the referee, as well as the other players, officials, coaches and spectators who didn’t get to have a full game.

The Ohio High School Athletic Association plans to investigate.

