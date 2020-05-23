Ohio health orders signed by Dr. Acton to reopen gyms, pools and much more

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced that the following orders have been signed by Ohio Department of Health Director Amy Acton, M.D., MPH:
- Director’s Order that Reopens Gyms, Dance Instruction Studios, and Other Personal Fitness Venues, with Exceptions
- Director’s Order that Provides Guidance for Baseball, Softball, Batting Cages, Golf Courses, Miniature Golf, Local and Public Pools and Aquatic Centers, Tennis Facilities, Skills Training for All Sports, and General Non-Contact Sports including Bowling Alleys, with Exceptions.
- Director’s Third Amended Order re: the closure of all K-12 Schools in State of Ohio. (amendment allows facility use for day camps and activities described in the “Director’s Order that Provides Guidance for Baseball, Softball, etc.”)
As of Friday, there are 30,794 cases reported across the state, leading to 1,872 deaths and 5,379 hospitalizations. Of the hospitalizations 1,416 were ICU admissions.
Last week, the DeWine administration laid out the following scheduled through the end of May for reopening remaining businesses across the state:
- Campgrounds can reopen on May 21
- Horse racing can resume May 22, spectators will be prohibited
- BMVs will open across the state on May 26; Ohioans are encouraged to use the online resources if at all possible
- Gyms, fitness centers and pools can reopen on May 26
- Day camps will be allowed to reopen right along with daycares, on May 31
- Guidance for the above reopenings will be posted to coronavirus.ohio.gov later today
These reopening dates are in addition to the first phase of reopening Ohio’s economy:
- May 15 – outdoor dining
- May 15 – personal services (salons, spas, massage therapy, tattoo and piercing services)
- May 21 – indoor dining
Coronavirus in Ohio resources:
- Coronavirus in Ohio Friday update: 30,794 cases, 1,872 deaths
- NEW: Gov DeWine announces Dr. Amy Acton has signed new health orders
- Ohio K-12 schools closed for the remainder of the academic year
- Latest news, live updates on coronavirus in Ohio
- Should I get tested for COVID-19?
- In This Together: Heartwarming news
- Give or get help in Ohio
- Subscribe to daily newsletter
- Download the NBC4 app