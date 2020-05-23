Ohio health orders signed by Dr. Acton to reopen gyms, pools and much more

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced that the following orders have been signed by  Ohio Department of Health Director Amy Acton, M.D., MPH:

As of Friday, there are 30,794 cases reported across the state, leading to 1,872 deaths and 5,379 hospitalizations. Of the hospitalizations 1,416 were ICU admissions.

Last week, the DeWine administration laid out the following scheduled through the end of May for reopening remaining businesses across the state:

  • Campgrounds can reopen on May 21
  • Horse racing can resume May 22, spectators will be prohibited
  • BMVs will open across the state on May 26; Ohioans are encouraged to use the online resources if at all possible
  • Gyms, fitness centers and pools can reopen on May 26
  • Day camps will be allowed to reopen right along with daycares, on May 31
  • Guidance for the above reopenings will be posted to coronavirus.ohio.gov later today

These reopening dates are in addition to the first phase of reopening Ohio’s economy:

  • May 15 – outdoor dining
  • May 15 – personal services (salons, spas, massage therapy, tattoo and piercing services)
  • May 21 – indoor dining

