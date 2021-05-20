Ohio grad joining Space Force

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–Inspired by legendary Ohio astronauts John Glenn and Neil Armstrong, Anthony Laurio, a class of 2021 graduate of Bowling Green State University (BGSU), hopes to pave the way for future Ohio Air Force ROTC cadets with his new role in the U.S. Space Force.

“It’s absolutely incredible, there are so many opportunities and so many things to be explored over the next few years,” said Laurio.

This month, Laurio will be commissioned as the first BGSU USSF second lieutenant by Air Force ROTC Detachment 620.

“I will be developmental engineer specializing in computer systems,” said Laurio.

He becomes one of only four cadets chosen nationwide for his position in the USSF.

“I will basically be helping the U.S. Space Force acquire and develop new computer systems to further their mission,” said Laurio.

“It’s a prestigious role. It was a competitive selection against schools like Stanford, MIT, Ivy League Schools,” said Captain Matthew Fagan, Air Force ROTC Detachment 620.

As a new branch of the Armed Forces, the USSF was established within the Department of the Air Force in December of 2019.

“What’s so incredible about this is that it’s that the department of defense taking a step forward and saying they’re going to prioritize our space infrastructure,” said Fagan.

“Just about everything runs on what we can communicate via satellite and the fact that we can protect that and protect it adequately, it’s going to take people like Anthony to step up,” Fagan added.

Laurio says he is eager to start his new mission.

“Truly incredible, my parents have expressed how proud they are and honestly it’s left my mom speechless many moments now, which is a pretty hard thing to do,” said Laurio with a smile.

Just as legendary Ohio astronauts John Gleen and Neil Armstrong braved uncharted territories in space, Laurio hopes to inspire future Ohio cadets with his new role.

“One life goal I have at this point is to end up in space at one point, I don’t know if that’s going to happen during my military career or not, but I’d like to be there before I die,” said Laurio.