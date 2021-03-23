Ohio GOP leader says Biden should have visited southern border, criticizes relief bill

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Ohio Republicans didn’t exactly roll out the red carpet for President Joe Biden’s visit to Columbus Tuesday.

Republican leaders criticized the American Rescue Plan and the president’s visit.

Ohio Republican Party Chairman Bob Paduchik said what many Republicans said – Biden should be spending time at the southern border and not the Buckeye State.

Biden was in Columbus to focus on the American Rescue Plan and the Affordable Care Act.

Paduchick said the American Rescue Plan, which is estimated to send Ohio approximately $5.5 million, was filled with “Democratic pork.” Paduchick added that the money is meant to buy favor for Biden.

Paduchick hopes Biden speaks and listens to Ohio’s voters, but was critical of the White House’s decision to not speak with local media.

“I think that everything they’ve done with this relief bill is designed to help them try to win them elections,” he said. “I don’t think they’re going to be successful with that in Ohio. I don’t think Ohio voters deal too kindly with their votes being purchased.”

Another Ohio Republican, Gov. Mike DeWine, greeted Biden when he got off Air Force One. Previously, the governor said he planned to talk with the president about the coronavirus.