Pictures: Ohio Task Force One at Florida condo collapse as Hurricane Elsa nears

Ohio First Responders

by: NBC4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Ohio Task Force 1 arrives at the scene of the condominium collapse, providing search and rescue. Photo Credit: Ohio Task Force 1

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Task Force One arrived in Florida on July 2, and went to work after settling in on a FEMA-procured cruise ship.

Governor Ron DeSantis, at Surfside, Miami Beach, addresses rescue crews on July 2. Photo credit: Gov. DeSantis office.

On July 3rd, they completed their first 24 hours of searching. They were briefed the night before on their roles.

Team briefing before search and rescue mission at the collapsed condominium. Photo credit: Ohio Task Force 1, social media page.

On Independence Day, teams prepared gear and helped other teams with prepping for rain and wind from Hurricane Elsa. They also provided a Rapid Intervention Team for workers preparing to bring the rest of the building down to the ground, the team said in a social media post.

Ohio Task Force 1 members preparing to work. Photo credit: Ohio Task Force 1, social media page.

The building imploded successfully, and all five FEMA teams began searching again at about midnight on Sunday.

Teams from Ohio work a 12-hours-on, 12-hours-off rotatio, including the canine teams and their handlers.

Photo credit: Ohio Task Force 1, social media page.

Public Information Officer, Phil Sinewe stated in a social media post: “With the increased safety margin now in place, search efforts by all 5 teams will move forward at a much faster pace.

Photo credit: Ohio Task Force 1, social media page.

“In talking with team members, they still remain in high spirits as they assist in the recovery of this disaster. All Ohioans should be proud of the work they are doing,” Phil Sinewe said.

Photo credit: Ohio Task Force 1, social media page.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

Get severe weather email alerts

Don't Miss

Local News

New Columbus Police chief says proactive measures coming to stop violence

Updated Morning Forecast: July 6, 2021

Grove City family celebrates 13-year-old's "spineaversary" following battle with scoliosis

Fans gather in Arena District to remember Matiss Kivlenieks

CDC reports 99 percent of COVID-19 deaths are unvaccinated people

One person dead following crash near OSU campus

More Local News