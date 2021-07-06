Pictures: Ohio Task Force One at Florida condo collapse as Hurricane Elsa nears

Ohio Task Force 1 arrives at the scene of the condominium collapse, providing search and rescue. Photo Credit: Ohio Task Force 1

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Task Force One arrived in Florida on July 2, and went to work after settling in on a FEMA-procured cruise ship.

Governor Ron DeSantis, at Surfside, Miami Beach, addresses rescue crews on July 2. Photo credit: Gov. DeSantis office.

On July 3rd, they completed their first 24 hours of searching. They were briefed the night before on their roles.

Team briefing before search and rescue mission at the collapsed condominium. Photo credit: Ohio Task Force 1, social media page.

On Independence Day, teams prepared gear and helped other teams with prepping for rain and wind from Hurricane Elsa. They also provided a Rapid Intervention Team for workers preparing to bring the rest of the building down to the ground, the team said in a social media post.

Ohio Task Force 1 members preparing to work. Photo credit: Ohio Task Force 1, social media page.

The building imploded successfully, and all five FEMA teams began searching again at about midnight on Sunday.

Teams from Ohio work a 12-hours-on, 12-hours-off rotatio, including the canine teams and their handlers.

Photo credit: Ohio Task Force 1, social media page.

Public Information Officer, Phil Sinewe stated in a social media post: “With the increased safety margin now in place, search efforts by all 5 teams will move forward at a much faster pace.

Photo credit: Ohio Task Force 1, social media page.

“In talking with team members, they still remain in high spirits as they assist in the recovery of this disaster. All Ohioans should be proud of the work they are doing,” Phil Sinewe said.