Ohio farm unveils ‘The Mazefield,’ a Baker Mayfield themed corn maze

BRUNSWICK, Ohio (WCMH) — A Medina County farm is hoping for a touchdown with its ‘Mazefield’ corn maze.

Mapleside Farms has unveiled a corn maze featuring Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield.

The seven-acre corn made depicts Mayfield about to throw a touchdown pass. It also has the words ‘Cleveland Browns’ and ‘Mazefield.’

“John Dorsey said he wants to awaken the sleeping giant and that’s exactly what Baker, Myles, Odell, and really the entire team is doing.” said Greg Clement, owner of Mapleside Farms. “Cleveland is a football town and it’s amazing to see the excitement and commitment after some of the darkest seasons in Browns history. It was an easy decision when it came time to pick this years theme for our corn maze. The hard part was fitting someone larger than life into a 7 acre corn maze.”

The corn maze opens Friday, August 23 as part of the farm’s ‘The Shindig’ event and continues as part of the Pumpkin Village for the Fall Festival and Wine Your Way Through event.

