COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The wait is almost over for Cincinnati Bengals’ fans.

On Sunday, the Bengals will play the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game.

“I’d never seen them win a playoff game until this year so yes, it’s very exciting,” said Meg Hartmann, a lifelong Bengals fan.

John Evans is also a lifelong fan.

“When you’re a fan, you’re a fan,” he said. “You go with the good. You go with the bad.”

Evans, the owner of The Ohio Taproom, said he and his family were longtime season ticket holders. He has attended a number of big games over the years, including the well-known “Freezer Bowl” in 1981.

As for the current Bengals team, Evans is cautiously optimistic about their chances to beat the Chiefs.

“I think we’re going to win,” he said. “I think we need to play as well as we’ve played all year, and I hope the offensive line plays a little bit better than they did last week, but I am cautiously optimistic.”

For the game, Evans said he will be tending bar at The Ohio Taproom, where there will be specials on some Cincinnati beers with Cincinnati chili available as well. The game will be on TV both inside and outside in the adjacent tent.

Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m., on Sunday.