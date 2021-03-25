Ohio enlists Google to mine for fraudulent unemployment claims, goes after international benefit crooks

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — In a bid to help genuine employment benefit claimants, Ohio has enlisted the help of Google to mine for fraudsters.

In his Thursday briefing, Governor Mike DeWine said the state signed an agreement with Google to collect data analytics on all outstanding claims.

Google would look for fraud markers and pull those claims, so that the state can focus its energies on prioritizing and processing legitimate outstanding claims, the governor explained.

“You get them out, and you are left to prioritize and quickly process what is remaining, which is legitimate claims,” the governor said.

In addition, the governor is taking on former US Attorney David DeVillers to work with Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services and state, local, and federal law enforcement.

“He has a unique background in complex investigations, and a background in dealing with matters with international components and connections,” DeWine said. “We are happy to have him on board, and his ability.”