Ohio Education Board member recieves backlash for attending protest in Washington D.C.

COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH)- Ohio’s largest teacher’s union is demanding answers after a State Board of Education member helped organize a group and traveled to Washington D.C. on January 6 for a protest.

“Parents and all citizens should be concerned that our elected leaders, particularly people that are charged with overseeing the education of Ohio’s young people, are committed to the truth, are committed to democratic values,” said Scott DiMauro, Ohio Education Association President.

Kirsten Hill has been on the Ohio Education Board since 2019. Hill said in a statement on Wednesday that she traveled to Washington D.C on January 6th “with a group of like-minded people to express our concerns that there was significant voter fraud in the November 3rd presidential election.”

Hill went on in the statement to say:

“Unfortunately, there was a small minority of individuals who appear to have broken the law by vandalizing the Capitol Building and personal property. I condemn any acts of violence or damage that may have been done by any individuals or groups regardless of their motives or deeply held convictions. It is, of course, best to wait for official investigations to be completed before assigning absolute responsibility for any lawlessness.

My participation at the event consisted of listening to President Trump’s speech, walking to the Capitol, praying at a street corner along the National Mall, and waving my American flag in support of our great country.”

“Our children are watching, our educators across the state are watching. We need leadership on the state board of education that respects the democratic processes,” said DiMauro.

The State Board of Education President Laura Kohler also provided a statement:

“For those who have asked, neither Ohio Revised Code nor the Ohio Constitution permit or set forth a process by which the State Board of Education can remove an elected member.

The Ohio Department of Education and State Board of Education President Laura Kohler will not provide comment regarding members of the State Board of Education and their activities that do not pertain to board work. They will, however, condemn in the strongest possible terms, violence or insurrection against our democracy.”

“I’m hearing from many, many of our members that she should do the right thing and just resign,” said DiMauro.