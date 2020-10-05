Ohio Dominican University offers discount for Columbus City Schools employees with new partnership

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio Dominican University is now offering educational courses to Columbus City Schools employees.

Ohio Dominican University President Robert Gervasi, Ph.D. says this educational partnership with Columbus City Schools will help create opportunities for those interested in higher education.

“I am grateful to Dr. Dixon and the leadership at Columbus City Schools for their partnership in this important initiative,” Gervasi said. “We are excited to have the opportunity to work closely with the outstanding teachers, staff, and administrators at Columbus City Schools to help them achieve their educational and professional goals. In addition to our comprehensive offerings in the education field, we are proud to include many of our other graduate programs in this partnership to help broaden the educational opportunities available to families of CCS employees so that they too can pursue an education that aligns with their professional interests.”

President Gervasi says employees, spouses and dependents will be able to take advantage of the following benefits:

Waived application fee to ODU

Ability to take as many as three master’s-level classes tuition-free (up to 25% savings). Cohorts consisting of at least 15 participants may take as many as three courses tuition-free. Individuals may take as many as two courses tuition-free.

Flexible start dates

Option to attend class on ODU’s campus during the evening, online, or possibly on-site at a CCS location

Participants may choose to pursue one of several graduate degrees available at ODU, including a Master of Education in Curriculum and Instruction; Master of Education in Educational Leadership; Master of Arts in English; Master of Arts in Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages; Master of Business Administration; Master of Science in Sport Management; and Master of Arts in Theology, according to the ODU.