Ohio Dominican University changes fall schedule for COVID-19

COLUMBUS (WCMH)–From canceling the Fall Break on October 12-14 to extending Thanksgiving Break by two days, Ohio Dominican University has adapted its schedule to enhance campus safety because of COVID-19.

ODU Fall Semester Schedule Changes

Canceled: Fall Break Oct 12-13

Extended: Thanksgiving Break

ONLINE: last week of instruction and final exams

Complete Calendar

“As we prepare to welcome students back to campus, we are considering a wide range of options to ensure the health and safety of every member of our campus community,” said ODU President Robert Gervasi, Ph.D. in a news release. “This suggestion was submitted to the Leadership Team by one of our outstanding faculty members, and it received unanimous support in that it will allow students, faculty and staff to celebrate Thanksgiving with family and loved ones, while reducing the risk of this virus being brought back to campus after interacting with family members while on break.”

The last day of undergraduate classes on campus will be Friday, November 20. The last week of instruction and finals week will be exclusively online after the Thanksgiving break. Spring semester classes will resume on January 11, 2021.