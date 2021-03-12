Ohio Department of Transportation helping fund rides to vaccination clinics

THORNTON, CO – MARCH 06: Susan Edelman receives a dose of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, the newest vaccine approved by the U.S. FDA for emergency use, at an event put on by the Thornton Fire Department on March 6, 2021 in Thornton, Colorado. Colorado entered COVID-19 vaccination Phase 1B.3 on Friday, allowing essential grocery and agriculture workers, people over the age of 60 and people with two or more high-risk conditions to receive a vaccine. (Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Transportation is providing extra funding to help get all eligible Ohioans to COVID-19 vaccination sites.

According to a news release, The Rides for Community Immunity program will provide $7 million distributed across all 88 counties.

For the 70 counties that have public transit programs, ODOT will be awarding the funds directly to public transit agencies.

In the 18 counties that do not have transit service the funding will be given to the county health department and can used for purchased transportation services.

Funding will be distributed based on the most recent U.S. Census data.

“We want to make sure all Ohioans who want the vaccine have equal ability to get the vaccine,” said Governor Mike DeWine. “Equity includes having access to transportation services.”

ODOT is encouraging Ohioans to reach out to either their local public transit agency or health department for more details about riding to vaccination clinics.