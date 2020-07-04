Ohio Department of Natural Resources cracking down on drinking and boating for 4th of July weekend

MILLERSPORT, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) is cracking down on drinking and boating this holiday weekend. It’s taking part in “Operation Dry Water,” a national campaign to keep people from drinking and boating and educate them about the dangers of doing so.

“Going to be out stopping boats for other violations, doing vessel safety checks and making sure we don’t have anybody out here operating impaired,” said Officer Chris Eyman with the ODNR.

He’ll be working on Buckeye Lake during the holiday weekend and Friday was a busy day there. He expects that to be the case throughout the weekend at Buckeye Lake and across Ohio. He wants to remind anyone who goes out not to be drinking and boating.

“Operating a boat under the influence, one drink on land, when you’re out on the water, that’ll intensify,” he said. “It’ll almost give you three times the effect of the alcohol when you’re out on the water versus being on land.”

According to the ODNR, alcohol is involved in almost 25 percent of all deadly boating accidents in Ohio. It’s part of the reason the department is taking part in “Operation Dry Water.”

“Somebody could be drinking and not having a life jacket on board, fall overboard and drown, that’s a lot of the main reasons why we’re out here enforcing stuff to make sure people stay safe,” said Officer Eyman.

It is illegal to drive a boat with a BAC of .08 or higher. Violators can be arrested and their boats can be impounded.