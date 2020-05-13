Ohio Department of Job and Family Services opens new unemployment program

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio Department of Job and Family Services announced a new unemployment program on Wednesday.

Ohio Department of Job and Family Services says the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program covers more categories of workers than the traditional unemployment.

“We appreciate everyone’s patience as we diligently worked to build this new system in record time for the agency,” said ODJFS Director Kimberly Hall. “We encourage anyone who believes they may be eligible to apply. Even after you return to work, you still may be eligible to receive retroactive benefits, dating from as early as February 2.”

Their press release also states, persons denied regular unemployment may apply for PUA online.

To be eligible, individuals must NOT be eligible for regular unemployment benefits and must meet one of the following circumstances:

The individual has been diagnosed with COVID-19, or is experiencing symptoms and is seeking medical diagnosis.

A member of the individual’s household has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The individual is providing care for a family member or member of the household who has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

A child or other person in the household for which the individual has primary caregiving responsibility is unable to attend school or another facility is closed as a direct result of the COVID-19 emergency, and the school or care is required for the individual to work.

The individual is unable to reach the place of employment because of a quarantine imposed as a direct result of the COVID-19 public health emergency.

The individual is unable to reach the place of employment because a healthcare professional has advised him or her to self-quarantine due to COVID-19 concerns.

The individual was scheduled to commence employment and does not have a job or is unable to reach the job as a direct result of COVID-19.

The individual has become the breadwinner or major support for a household because the head of the household has died as a direct result of COVID-19.

The individual has quit his/her job as a direct result of COVID-19.

The individual’s place of employment is closed as a direct result of COVID-19.

Officials say the PUA was made possible by the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.