Ohio Department of Health reporting coronavirus numbers on website

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) will now be posting updated state numbers regarding the novel coronavirus on its website. According to an ODH release, the department will be posting numbers of any Ohio confirmed cases and persons under investigation (PUIs). This is similar to how the Center for Disease Control (CDC) is reporting numbers.

Currently Ohio does not have any confirmed cases and has one PUI. Due to privacy reasons the ODH is not releasing any other information about that person.

Since the outbreak we have heard a lot of use of the terms ‘in isolation,’ or ‘quarantined.’

“It’s very nuanced the difference between the two, but it is significant. It’s also something we do all the time,” said Dr. Mark Hurst, ODH Medical Director.

According to the CDC’s website, isolation is when someone is infected and is not supposed to be in physical contact with anyone else. The CDC’s website says quarantine is when someone is separated from others because they may have been exposed to a disease but are not showing symptoms.

“The big difference, isolation is for individuals who are ill, quarantine is for individuals who are well but may experience the disease and be able to spread that to other individuals,” said Dr. Hurst.

In many ways Dr. Hurst says what people are supposed to do is similar to what they’re supposed to do with more common illnesses.

“We here about influenza which is much more of a threat to Ohio than coronavirus is, and one of the things we advise is that you should stay home. So that’s really self isolation,” he said. “When people who are ill with influenza stay home in order for them to pay attention to their illness and get better and to not spread it to others.”

Often times people check things like their own temperatures and send them back to local health departments. As for the latest person under investigation, test results are expected in the coming days.