Ohio Department of Education will provide free meals to kids under 18

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced the Ohio Department of Education will once again sponsor the Summer Food Service Program to feed children under 18. DeWine said kids can get a free meal at more than 1,500 sites across the state.

“Some summer food service sites may look a little different this year and may be only serving grab and go meals,” DeWine said. “More than 65,000 children a day are expected to take part in getting that free, healthy meal. It’s so important to their growth and to their well being.”

For locations and hours, you can 866-3-hungry or you can visit www.education.ohio.gov/kidseat.