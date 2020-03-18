Ohio daycares remain open for now

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — As of Wednesday night, daycares in Ohio remain open while salons, spas and tattoo parlors are closing by order of the Ohio Health Department due to the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic.​

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine mentioned his office is trying to telegraph the steps they plan to take ahead of time to give people time to react.​ For days, he has been saying daycares may be closing soon and that parents need to find alternative child care.

Another big indicator daycares closing could be sooner rather than later happened Tuesday when the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS) announced it would be offering temporary pandemic child care center licenses.​ The licenses would be available to existing child care centers, or used to open new ones, but would only allow for children of parents with jobs in the health, safety, or essential services industries.​ All other children would have to find other accommodations if daycares are shut down in Ohio.​

“Unfortunately, we have to prioritize at this juncture; and [the temporary centers] would only be for the children of those workers,” said Kim Hall, the Director of ODJFS.​

The State wants workers in the fields that are on the front lines of providing essential services during the pandemic to be at ease and know their children are safe.​

“We certainly have given guidelines to providers around how they can maintain that, all the cleanliness requirements they should be following but we do think that this will kind of spread children out across the state in ways that are still in alignment without social distancing efforts to the best degree we can,” Hall said.​

More than 1,800 child care providers in Ohio were on a call today with ODJFS to get information and it is estimated that nearly 40,000 children of health, safety, and essential services workers will need to be cared for.​

In the meantime, kids will be kids and they have a habit of touching things and then putting their hands in their mouths or on each other.

While Hall cannot guarantee no child will become infected in these temporary centers, they will do the best they can to prevent it. Limiting the number of kids at the centers is expected to help with that.​

“The goal is that we will actually accomplish social distancing even within the child care setting because we will have less children,” Hall said.​

Hall says accommodations can be found for families who do not fall into the category of having a job that is in health, safety, or essential services.

“Leaning into networks of families and friends, even neighbors can really be beneficial at this time.”​