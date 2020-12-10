Ohio Curfew extension provides mixed responses

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–The president of the Ohio Restaurant Association and area residents react to Governor DeWine extending the 10 p.m. curfew to January 2.

“The impact on our business as you can imagine from bars very difficult,” said John Barker, the President of the Ohio Restaurant association.

He explained that eateries have felt the impact and many of them rely on revenue from people ordering dinner and the occasional late-night snack.

“Bars shutting down at ten o’clock means most people just really won’t go out or if they’re out they’re starting to think about leaving around 9:30 you know 10 o’clock,” he said.

People NBC4 spoke with were in favor of the curfew.

“I personally think it does just because I have family in other countries and they have curfew and I feel that it has helped you know lower the numbers,” said Gisselle Sanchez.

“I run a business and we’ve been in crisis mode since March, but we have to think about the future of our country and the future of our company we have to think about our clients and customers and we have to do our part,” said Shawn Compton.

Barker explained the impact is bigger than a timeline. Seven counties including Franklin, have instituted a stay home advisory. That trickle-down effect on restaurants was something the ORA was able to track on Open Table, a reservation service.

“The minute that those stay-at-home advisories came out we saw another 25, 30 percent drop in business so it’s been painful clearly,” Barker said.

He added, at least with a curfew, restaurants can still deliver food for essential workers and other businesses that operate around the clock.

Barker wants legislators in Washington to pass another stimulus package to help those who are struggling.